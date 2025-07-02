HY’D: IDF Soldier Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, Killed in Gaza



HY’D: The IDF has cleared for publication the name of the soldier who was killed in combat in northern Gaza. The fallen soldier is Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch HY”D, a 19-year-old tank crew member from Rechovot, who served in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade (“Saar Migolan”).

In the same incident, a tank commander and another soldier from the 82nd Battalion were seriously wounded.

Additionally, in a separate battle in northern Gaza, a soldier from the elite Egoz unit of the Commando Brigade was also seriously injured.

All wounded soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified.