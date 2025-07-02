VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Gorgeous Home Available:
Whispering Hills (Jackson)
8 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
Fully furnished
Very spacious living
Beautiful backyard with heated pool
Stunning neighborhood
Near shuls
Reach out for availability
$900 Daily (utilities included)
917-557-4814
