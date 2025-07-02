VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Gorgeous Home Available:

Whispering Hills (Jackson)

8 Bedrooms

3.5 Bathrooms

Fully furnished

Very spacious living

Beautiful backyard with heated pool

Stunning neighborhood

Near shuls

Reach out for availability

$900 Daily (utilities included)

917-557-4814

