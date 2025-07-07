Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨🚨 SERIOUS INCIDENT IN GAZA: Explosive Device in Gaza’s Khan Yunis Injures 10-15 IDF Soldiers


🚨🚨 SERIOUS INCIDENT IN GAZA: A serious incident is unfolding in Gaza’s Khan Yunis. Preliminary reports indicate that an explosive device detonated, resulting in numerous injuries among IDF forces. Sources tell YWN that as many as 10/15 soldiers have reportedly been airlifted by helicopter, with several sustaining extremely serious injuries.

Details are still emerging, and the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion remain unclear at this time.

YWN will continue to bring you updates as soon as more information becomes available. Please daven for the injured.



