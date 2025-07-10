Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Explosion on 14th Floor of Tehran’s Pamchal Tower Injures Seven, Gas Leak Suspected


An explosion struck the 14th floor of Pamchal Tower 9 in Tehran, also called the Armed Forces Judicial Staff Tower, per Iranian media. The Tehran Fire Department reported a gas leak as the cause, with seven people injured and taken for medical care.



