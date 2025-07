Musk, X to face trial in Don Lemon lawsuit alleging breach of contract

Broadcast journalist Don Lemon’s lawsuit against Elon Musk and social network X can proceed to trial, a judge ordered this week.

Lemon sued Musk and X after the tech billionaire abruptly canceled a partnership with the former CNN anchor.

Musk and X have faced a litany of other lawsuits over non-payment to vendors and over failure to provide severance as promised to laid-off employees from Twitter.