BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo is officially staying in the NYC mayoral race: “Only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it. My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions.”

🚨 This is the self-centered anti-Semite – who murdered thousands of people during COVID – that every single “askan” in NYC said to vote for. He will now ensure a Mandani win on a silver platter.