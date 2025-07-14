Supreme Court Allows Trump to Scale Back Department of Education

The U.S. Supreme Court permitted Trump to proceed with scaling back the Department of Education by lifting a lower court order that had reinstated nearly 1,400 laid-off employees and blocked the transfer of key functions to other federal agencies.
