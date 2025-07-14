Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Scale Back Department of Education


The U.S. Supreme Court permitted Trump to proceed with scaling back the Department of Education by lifting a lower court order that had reinstated nearly 1,400 laid-off employees and blocked the transfer of key functions to other federal agencies.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Attorney-General Baharav-Miara Refuses To Attend Hearing On Her Dismissal

10 Terrorists Released In Shalit Deal, Including 2 Who Murdered Avreich, Killed By IDF Airstrikes

KILL ALL JEWS: Hacked Elmo Accounts Spews Antisemitic Hate

Netanyahu Slams AG for Decision To Indict Aide On “State Security” Charges

4 Murdered, 11 Missing: Search Ends After Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Sink Ship In Red Sea

🚨 UTJ Threatens To Leave Gov’t By Tomorrow, Shas Is Expected To Join

“No Enrichment, No Missiles, No Terror”: Netanyahu Lays Out Red Lines for Iran, Says Regime is “In Deep Trouble”

Rochester Man Grabs Bat, Declares War on Rogue Mountain Lion: “I Heard the ‘Rawr,’ I Felt the ‘Rawr’” [VIDEO]

IDF Rescues Wounded Palestinian Collaborators Trapped Under Rubble in Southern Gaza

“No Zionist is Safe”: Antisemitic Vandals Storm Kosher Restaurant in Greece [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network