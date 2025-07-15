Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

POTUS: $92B in Tech and Energy Investments Announced for Pennsylvania


POTUS: “This afternoon, twenty leading technology and energy companies are announcing more than $92 billion of investments in Pennsylvania… This is a really triumphant day for the people of the Commonwealth and for the United States of America.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Netanyahu Says Intelligence Officials Misled Him Before Oct. 7 Massacre, Denies Political Considerations in Gaza War Strategy

“UNPRECEDENTED”: Ziv Medical Center In Tzfas Delivers Two Sets of Triplets Within Hours

Shas Party Expected To Leave Government By The End Of The Week

TRUMP EFFECT: All Members Of Anti-Israel UN Panel Quit After US Sanctions Rapporteur

Likud MK Attacks Yuli Edelstein: “Kol Hakavod To The Chareidim”

Houthi Official In Rare Interview With Israeli Media: “We Want Israel To Be Wiped Out”

MAILBAG: The Parnassa Matzav In Lakewood Is A Busha V’cherpa

Military Probe: IDF Unprepared, Arrived Too Late in Deadly Ofakim Assault on Oct. 7

The Last Jew in Damascus: “The Syrian People Are Ready for Peace with Israel”

COALITION CRACKS: Degel Hatorah And Agudas Yisroel Withdraw from Netanyahu’s Government Over Failure to Pass Draft Exemption Bill

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network