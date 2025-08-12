Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Elon Musk Becomes Most Disliked Prominent Newsmaker in U.S., Gallup Poll Shows


Tech billionaire Elon Musk has hit a new low in public perception, and is the most disliked prominent newsmaker in America, according to a new Gallup poll released last week.

The survey found Musk with a net favorability rating of -28, marking a steep 24-point drop from earlier in the year. In the latest numbers, just 33% of Americans said they view the Tesla and SpaceX CEO favorably, while 61% view him unfavorably — nearly a two-to-one negative split.

Musk’s decline puts him five points below Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the same poll.

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

Report: Attorney General Baharav-Miara Is Blocking Gazans from Leaving the Strip

President Declares ‘Crime Emergency’ in Washington, Orders Federal Takeover of Police

ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Netanyahu, Ministers Split Over ‘All or Nothing’ Hostage Strategy as Gaza City Offensive Looms

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

BD”E: Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Mordechai, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, Z’tl, Is Niftar

Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave: Severe Pollution Warning In Jerusalem After Heavy Dust Blows From Jordan

Shock At The Kosel: Stones Defaced With Libelous Anti-Israel Slogan; Suspect Arrested

WATCH: HaRav Landau To US Jews: “You Will Have A Significant Role In Fight Against Arrest Of Bnei Yeshivos”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network