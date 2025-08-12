Elon Musk Becomes Most Disliked Prominent Newsmaker in U.S., Gallup Poll Shows

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has hit a new low in public perception, and is the most disliked prominent newsmaker in America, according to a new Gallup poll released last week.

The survey found Musk with a net favorability rating of -28, marking a steep 24-point drop from earlier in the year. In the latest numbers, just 33% of Americans said they view the Tesla and SpaceX CEO favorably, while 61% view him unfavorably — nearly a two-to-one negative split.

Musk’s decline puts him five points below Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the same poll.