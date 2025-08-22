Deadly Tour Bus Crash on I-90 in Pembroke Leaves Multiple Fatalities, Dozens Injured

Your browser does not support the video tag.

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a deadly tour bus crash this afternoon on I-90 eastbound between exits 48A and 49 in Pembroke, Genesee County. The bus, chartered from New York City and returning from Niagara Falls, was carrying 52 passengers including the driver. Witnesses reported the bus lost control, crossed the median, and overturned on the southern shoulder. Multiple passengers have been injured and several fatalities have been confirmed. State Police, local first responders, and multiple medical helicopters are on scene, transporting victims to area hospitals.