Finland Air Force Removes Swastikas from Unit Flags, Switches to Eagles

Finland’s air force is phasing out swastikas from its unit flags, a symbol in use since 1918 that predates Nazi Germany but has become an international embarrassment since Finland joined NATO last year. The emblem, originally taken from a Swedish count’s personal mark, has long been defended as unrelated to Hitler’s regime, but officials say replacing it with eagle imagery better reflects the air force’s modern identity and avoids awkward moments with allies such as Germany, where the swastika is taboo.