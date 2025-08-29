NYC Legionnaires’ Outbreak Claims 7th Life, 114 Infected

New York City health officials have confirmed a seventh death tied to the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where 114 people have been diagnosed and six remain hospitalized. The cluster has been traced to 12 contaminated cooling towers across 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and health clinic, though all have since undergone remediation. Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria that spread through building water systems, can trigger cough, fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath within two days to two weeks of exposure.