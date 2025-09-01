Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Founder’s Son Mosab Yusuf Visits Yehuda and Shomron Under Heavy Security

Mosab Yusuf, the son of a Hamas founder who defected to Israel, visited Yehuda and Shomron for the first time since fleeing Ramallah two decades ago. Here he is seen in Chevron with heavy security protecting him from terrorists who want him dead.

