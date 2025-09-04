Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Firing of FTC Commissioner Slaughter

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter

• President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to allow him to fire Federal Trade Commission commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, who had been reinstated to that post after he had terminated her.

• Trump in March removed two Democratic commissioners from their posts at the FTC — Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — as part of his sprawling effort to exert his influence over federal agencies.The question of “cause” for termination is also at the crux of Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook from her role.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 Court Upholds Yeshiva Education in Latest Victory Over NYS Education Department

Report: “Ticking Time Bomb” Threatens To Shake Up IDF Leadership

“Public Will Be Shaken If Oct. 7 Probe Is Published,” Senior NSC Official Reveals

TRAGEDY: Petira Of 17-Year-Old Yosef Shea Friedman Z’L, Niftar Two Weeks After Electrical Incident in Kerhonkson

Hamas Again Claims It’s Ready For A Hostage Deal; Netanyahu: Free The Hostages Or Face Gaza’s Ruin

“Kill the Jews!”: Man Armed with Pipe Chases Terrified Jewish Mother Pushing Stroller in Queens

“A Tragedy We’ve Never Seen”: Landmark Streetcar Derails In Lisbon, Portugal, Killing 15 and Injuring 18

NEW DETAILS: Ben Gvir’s Guards Spotted Drones Above His Home; Shin Bet Evacuated The Family

Poll Finds Record Economic Gloom In US, Majority Say American Dream Is Dead

$30 Is The Only Credential You Need To Join “Genocide Scholars” Org, Which Made False Claims About Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media