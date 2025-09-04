Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Style: Up to 30% Off Hazorfim’s Holiday Collection!

Communicated Content

With Rosh Hashanah just around the corner, now is the perfect time to upgrade your Yom Tov table with Hazorfim’s world-renowned silver Judaica.

Enjoy up to 30% off at Hazorfim.com – with big savings on Honey Dishes, Esrog Boxes, Kiddush Cups, Challah Trays, Knives, Candlesticks, and more.

Recently, Hazorfim introduced new, Handmade Silver-Dipped items into their Silver-Plated Judaica Collection, which brings a tremendous amount of stunning new items at prices that are more attainable than ever. Whether you’re searching for timeless Judaica, elegant tableware, or the perfect hostess gift, you’ll find it here. Many gift options now start under $100.

Some of our favorites include:

Linya Silver Dipped Honey Dish: $105 $119

Lonar Wood/Silver Plated Challah Tray – Sale Price: $139 $179

Pearls Silver Dipped Esrog Box: $529 $625

Bill 5 Arm Plated Candelabra – Sale Price: $255 $319

Filigree Challah Knife Silver-Plated – Sale Price: $75 $95

Order today for guaranteed delivery before Rosh Hashanah!

Shop The Rosh Hashanah Sale Today:

  • Online: www.Hazorfim.com
  • Phone Orders: 1-800-551-8068
  • WhatsApp Orders: +1 (718) 564-6446
  • In-Store: Williamsburg Eastern Silver, 67 Lee Ave

Don’t wait—availability is limited, and the free tray promotion disappears at midnight tonight. Upgrade your Yom Tov with Hazorfim today!

