WINNING NUMBERS: Powerball Hits $1.8B, Second-Largest Jackpot Ever

🚨 THE WINNING NUMBERS: After more than three months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to $1.8 billion — the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing are: 61, 23, 62, 44 and 11 with red Powerball 17.

The estimated cash value — if a winner opts for a lump sum payment — is $826.4 million before taxes. Besides a lump sum, a winner can also choose an annuitized prize of the full estimated $1.8 billion — which will come in one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.