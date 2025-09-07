“A Reminder That Hamas Is Still Here:” 2 Rockets Fired At Netivot

Amid the start of the launch of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, the Hamas terror organization fired two rockets at Netivot and the Gaza border area on Sunday at about 7:50 a.m., the first rockets launched from Gaza in about three weeks.

One rocket was intercepted, and the other fell in an open area. Residents reported hearing the sound of explosions. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties or damage to property.

According to security officials, the rockets were launched from the Khan Younis area.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch responded to reports of the rocket fire by stating, “The launches from Gaza and the interceptions over Netivot are a reminder: Hamas is still here. Our duty is clear—to bring back all the hostages and destroy Hamas.”

“The only way to achieve this is through force and massive military pressure, exactly as the cabinet instructed. We must complete the war’s objectives and must not allow Hamas to continue to stall us as it has for months.”

Later on Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group took responsibility for the rocket fire. Nonetheless, as Israeli government officials have often stated, Israel holds Hamas responsible for everything that occurs in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)