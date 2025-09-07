Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Outlines Intensified Gaza Operations, Prioritizes Victory Over Criticism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at today’s government meeting, outlined Israel’s intensified operations in Gaza, targeting Nukhba terrorists involved in the October 7 attacks and destroying terrorist infrastructure. He highlighted humanitarian corridors allowing civilians to leave, while condemning Hamas for using them as human shields and committing attacks on innocents.

Netanyahu framed the operations as part of a broader effort to dismantle the Iranian axis and secure Israel from existential threats. He stressed that achieving victory—including eliminating Hamas, rescuing hostages, and neutralizing Gaza threats—takes priority over international criticism. “If I need to choose between victory over our enemies and malicious propaganda against us, I choose victory,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

NEW DETAILS: Operation “Lucky Drop” Was Called Off After IDF Fighter Jets Circled In The Air For 90 Minutes

HISTORIC SHIFT: WZO Certifies Recent Election, Confirming Frum And Right-Wing Majority For First Time Ever

Jewish Organizations Refuse To Meet With Emmanuel Macron, Citing France’s Stance on Israel and Antisemitism

Jewish Staff, Parents Outraged as Brooklyn School Ignores Complaints Over Palestinian Flag

LEAVING ABRAHAM ACCORDS? Saudi Arabia Signals Green Light for UAE to Reconsider Ties With Israel if West Bank Annexation Advances

New York Schools Enforce Statewide Cellphone Ban as Students Adjust to Bell-to-Bell Restrictions

HISTORIC MOVE: Shaare Zion Sets Precedent, Requiring Members To Be Registered To Vote To Reserve Yamim Noraim Seats

Eliminated: Terrorist Who Bragged About Murdering 10 Jews With “His Bare Hands” On Oct. 7

NYC Mayor Adams Rejects Calls to Drop Out, Says He’s Only Candidate Who Can Beat Mamdani

Six Jewish Orgs Urge Shuls And Schools To Apply For Federal Security Funding – But Liberal Jews Are Boycotting The Program

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media