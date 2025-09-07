Netanyahu Outlines Intensified Gaza Operations, Prioritizes Victory Over Criticism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at today’s government meeting, outlined Israel’s intensified operations in Gaza, targeting Nukhba terrorists involved in the October 7 attacks and destroying terrorist infrastructure. He highlighted humanitarian corridors allowing civilians to leave, while condemning Hamas for using them as human shields and committing attacks on innocents.

Netanyahu framed the operations as part of a broader effort to dismantle the Iranian axis and secure Israel from existential threats. He stressed that achieving victory—including eliminating Hamas, rescuing hostages, and neutralizing Gaza threats—takes priority over international criticism. “If I need to choose between victory over our enemies and malicious propaganda against us, I choose victory,” he said.