UAE, Jordan Leaders Reaffirm Support for Palestinian Rights, Oppose West Bank Annexation

UAE President bin Zayed and Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed their countries’ strong support for Palestinian rights, emphasized the need for a just peace through a two-state solution, and opposed any Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank.
