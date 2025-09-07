Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Boro Park Jewish Community Council Opens New Community Center

PHOTOS: The Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC) celebrated the grand opening of its new Community Center on Sunday morning at 13th Avenue and 51st Street with a buffet reception, tours of the facility, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by honorees President of Metropolitan Commercial Bank Mark R. DeFazio, Congressman Dan Goldman, NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, along with community leaders, law enforcement officials, and local organizations.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

NEW DETAILS: Operation “Lucky Drop” Was Called Off After IDF Fighter Jets Circled In The Air For 90 Minutes

HISTORIC SHIFT: WZO Certifies Recent Election, Confirming Frum And Right-Wing Majority For First Time Ever

Jewish Organizations Refuse To Meet With Emmanuel Macron, Citing France’s Stance on Israel and Antisemitism

Jewish Staff, Parents Outraged as Brooklyn School Ignores Complaints Over Palestinian Flag

LEAVING ABRAHAM ACCORDS? Saudi Arabia Signals Green Light for UAE to Reconsider Ties With Israel if West Bank Annexation Advances

New York Schools Enforce Statewide Cellphone Ban as Students Adjust to Bell-to-Bell Restrictions

HISTORIC MOVE: Shaare Zion Sets Precedent, Requiring Members To Be Registered To Vote To Reserve Yamim Noraim Seats

Eliminated: Terrorist Who Bragged About Murdering 10 Jews With “His Bare Hands” On Oct. 7

NYC Mayor Adams Rejects Calls to Drop Out, Says He’s Only Candidate Who Can Beat Mamdani

Six Jewish Orgs Urge Shuls And Schools To Apply For Federal Security Funding – But Liberal Jews Are Boycotting The Program

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media