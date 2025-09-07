Boro Park Jewish Community Council Opens New Community Center

PHOTOS: The Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC) celebrated the grand opening of its new Community Center on Sunday morning at 13th Avenue and 51st Street with a buffet reception, tours of the facility, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by honorees President of Metropolitan Commercial Bank Mark R. DeFazio, Congressman Dan Goldman, NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, along with community leaders, law enforcement officials, and local organizations.