Poll: Most Americans See Poverty as Personal Choice but Criticize Government Response

A new poll shows most Americans think poverty and homelessness often come down to personal choices, but at the same time, more than half believe the government isn’t doing enough to help. Nearly 7 in 10 say poverty has gotten worse over the last 25 years, and most say homelessness is rising, even though official numbers show overall poverty rates have gone down. People are split on whether cities should clear homeless camps, and Democrats and Republicans disagree on how much blame belongs to government versus individuals.

