Democrats Tie Health Care Demands to Government Funding Fight

Democrats dig in on health care as threat of government shutdown looms

• Democratic leaders have said that they will not support legislation to keep the government funded unless it includes certain health-care provisions, setting up a bitter policy fight that could trigger a shutdown.

• Congressional Democrats are demanding that legislation include an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are set to expire after 2025.

• Republicans, however, appear unlikely to budge on the Democratic lawmakers’ requests.

 

