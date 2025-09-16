Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Modi, Trump Pledge to Boost India-US Partnership in Call

India’s Prime Minister Modi and former President Trump held their first call in weeks, during which both leaders emphasized advancing the India-US partnership to “new heights,” with Modi expressing support for Trump’s vision for peace in Ukraine.

