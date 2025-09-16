Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rishon L’Tzion HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Travels by Helicopter to Multiple Selichos Gatherings

Continuing his father’s tradition, Rishon L’Tzion HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, head of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas traveled by helicopter to Selichos gatherings across the country in order to be able to attend multiple cities in a single evening.

 

