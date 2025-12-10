Tragedy Near Sdeort: Missing Teen Found Dead Near Overturned ATV

A 17-year-old boy from the city of Sderot, who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, was found near his overturned ATV in an open area close to Kibutz Ruchama, police said.

According to Israel Police, officers from the Sderot station received a report Wednesday evening about a missing teenager who had left his home earlier in the day riding an ATV and had since disappeared. Large-scale search efforts were immediately launched, involving police officers and numerous volunteers, including the use of a police helicopter and advanced technological tools.

Following extensive searches, the ATV was found overturned in an open field near Ruchama. Sadly, his death was pronounced at the scene by MDA medical personnel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)