TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Israelis Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

Two Israeli men, aged about 20 and 60, were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack on Thursday afternoon at the Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan. According to Israeli security officials, the terrorist was the driver of a humanitarian aid truck entering Israel from Jordan en route to the Gaza Strip. During an inspection, he exited the vehicle, opened fire at close range, and then stabbed the victims before being shot and neutralized by a security guard at the scene.

Magen David Adom teams rushed to the area and attempted resuscitation, but both victims were pronounced dead shortly afterward. The attack prompted the closure of the Allenby Crossing, as large IDF forces were dispatched to the site. Paramedics described arriving to find the two men unconscious with severe gunshot wounds, but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to save them.

