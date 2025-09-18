POTUS Criticizes Jimmy Kimmel Firing Over Charlie Kirk Comments

POTUS: “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk… Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person… and they should’ve fired him a long time ago.”
POTUS: “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk… Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person… and they should’ve fired him a long time ago.”
Popular Posts