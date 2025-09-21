Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FBI Director Patel Details Ongoing Investigation into Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

🚨 FBI Director Patel on the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination:

“We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential “signals.”

“Regarding specific details, such as questions about the plane that allegedly turned off its transponder after departing from an airport near the assassination site, we can share updates when answers are confirmed. After interviews with the pilot and consultation with the FAA, we determined the transponder was not turned off. Incomplete flight data in rural areas caused the apparent gap.”

 

