Israeli Police Seize 90 Molotov Cocktails in Hebron, Arrest Two

Israeli police detectives, working alongside IDF forces, discovered nearly 90 ready-to-use Molotov cocktails on a rooftop in Hebron. Two brothers were arrested at the scene, averting a significant threat to both civilians and security personnel.
