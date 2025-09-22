IDF Eliminates Hamas Naval Police Deputy Commander Iyad Abu Yousef

ELIMINATED: The IDF announced that Iyad Abu Yousef, deputy commander of Hamas’s naval police and a participant in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated in an Israeli Air Force strike in central Gaza. The strike was carried out based on intelligence from the Naval Intelligence Division and Military Intelligence Directorate. According to the IDF, Abu Yousef infiltrated Israel on October 7, and during the ongoing war was involved in planning ambushes against IDF troops and securing Hamas military assets.