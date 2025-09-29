BORO PARK: Two Suspects Arrested After Machete Stabbing Near Fort Hamilton Pkwy

BORO PARK: A short time ago, NYPD officers, with the assistance of Boro Park Shomrim, arrested two suspects after a stabbing near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 45th Street. Shomrim volunteers spotted the men fleeing with a machete, tracked them while alerting police, and helped guide officers to make the arrests several blocks away, where the weapon was recovered. Around the same time, police received a call about a stabbing victim, and investigators quickly confirmed the incidents were connected. The victim was treated at Maimondies Hospital for injuries.

