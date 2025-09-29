YouTube to Pay Trump $24.5M in Settlement Over Suspended Account

YouTube agrees to pay Trump $24.5 Million to settle lawsuit over suspended account

• YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit involving the suspension of President Donald Trump’s account following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

• Trump sued YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in 2021 after the companies suspended his accounts on their platforms over concerns related to the incitement of violence.

• Facebook-parent Meta said in Jan that it would pay $25 million to settle its lawsuit with Trump.