Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

YouTube to Pay Trump $24.5M in Settlement Over Suspended Account

YouTube agrees to pay Trump $24.5 Million to settle lawsuit over suspended account

• YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit involving the suspension of President Donald Trump’s account following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

• Trump sued YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in 2021 after the companies suspended his accounts on their platforms over concerns related to the incitement of violence.

• Facebook-parent Meta said in Jan that it would pay $25 million to settle its lawsuit with Trump.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases

Coney Island Casino Plan Shot Down After Fierce Backlash Led By the Sephardic Community Federation

IDF And Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Commander Who Led Hamas Hostage Release Propaganda Spectacles

Netanyahu Issues Rare Apology to Qatar After Strike in Doha as Trump Pushes Gaza Ceasefire

Crown Heights United Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of NYC

More Than 800,000 Palestinians Have Fled Gaza City as Israel Prepares Next Phase of Offensive

Furor In The IDF: Officer Harshly Criticizes Army In Front Of Top Command

Iran Hangs Alleged Spy For Israel Amid Largest Wave Of Executions In Decades

Oct. 7 Lessons Ignored? Female Lookouts On Egyptian Border Say They’re Still Unarmed

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed During Terror Attack In Shomron