Poland Arrests Ukrainian Suspect in 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions

Polish authorities have arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions that severed key Russian-German gas links, detaining him on a German-issued European warrant. Identified only as Volodymyr Z., the man was apprehended in Pruszkow and transferred to prosecutors in Warsaw, while another Ukrainian was arrested in Italy last month over the same incident. German investigators allege he was a diving instructor who helped place explosives on the pipelines from a yacht, though his lawyer denies certainty about his role and vowed to fight extradition. The blasts, which caused major disruption to Europe’s energy supply amid the war in Ukraine, remain one of the most controversial sabotage cases of the conflict.