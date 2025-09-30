US Job Openings Steady at 7.2M in August Amid Slow Growth and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. job openings held steady at 7.2 million in August, showing a labor market that remains tight but sluggish as employers hesitate to hire amid Trump’s trade wars, Fed rate hikes, and a looming government shutdown. Layoffs are low and unemployment sits at 4.3%, but job growth has slowed to just 53,000 a month since March. Meanwhile, consumer confidence fell to its lowest since April, with inflation again Americans’ top concern as gas, food, and travel costs rise. Companies remain in “no hire, no fire” mode, and all eyes are on Friday’s jobs report—if it isn’t delayed by a shutdown.