Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Job Openings Steady at 7.2M in August Amid Slow Growth and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. job openings held steady at 7.2 million in August, showing a labor market that remains tight but sluggish as employers hesitate to hire amid Trump’s trade wars, Fed rate hikes, and a looming government shutdown. Layoffs are low and unemployment sits at 4.3%, but job growth has slowed to just 53,000 a month since March. Meanwhile, consumer confidence fell to its lowest since April, with inflation again Americans’ top concern as gas, food, and travel costs rise. Companies remain in “no hire, no fire” mode, and all eyes are on Friday’s jobs report—if it isn’t delayed by a shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Yeshiva Bochurim Injured, 1 Seriously, In Ramming Attack On Tunnels Road Near Beitar Illit

HUGE, IF TRUE: Hamas Leaning Towards Accepting Trump Plan To End Gaza War, Report Says

Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff Expected to Step Down by Year’s End

Documents Reveal: Hamas Directly Involved in Funding Sumud Flotilla

Smotrich Slams Trump’s Plan: “Dangerous Return to Oslo; It Will Also End in Tears”

This Is How The Shin Bet Foiled A Bombing Attack At A Bus Station In Akko

President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting

BORO PARK: NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Nab Machete-Wielding Suspects Following Stabbing Incident

TEHILLIM: Child In Critical Condition After Struck By School Bus In Flatbush

90-Year-Old Man Releases Wife After 23 Years of Get-Refusal, Ending One of Israel’s Longest Cases