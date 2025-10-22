GM to Integrate Google Gemini AI, Launch Hands-Free Cadillac Escalade by 2028

General Motors announced Wednesday that it will integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its vehicles and debut a Cadillac Escalade capable of “eyes-off” driving by 2028. At the “GM Forward” event, the automaker said Gemini will let drivers “talk to your car as naturally as a passenger,” while the Escalade will build on GM’s 600,000 miles of hands-free “Super Cruise” roads, which have had no crash reports. The electric SUV will also feature a computing platform updating all major systems, from propulsion to infotainment. GM shares rose 0.5% Wednesday, after a nearly 15% jump Tuesday following strong third-quarter results.