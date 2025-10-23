Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ELIMINATED: IDF, Shin Bet Kill 8 Hamas Terrorists Involved in October 7 Massacre

The IDF and Shin Bet announced that eight Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel—including the abductions of Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival—were killed in strikes in Gaza between March and August, before the recent ceasefire.

Those killed include Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Shaar, Ahmad Abu Marhil, Arafat Dib, Odeh Alyan Ahmad Qaware, Bakr Mujida, Firas Ghrir Sweilam al-Hadaf, Ibrahim Saleh Rajab Bakhit, and Mu’ayid Mahmoud Muhammad Nufal, all of whom participated in the invasion of Israel and the holding or abduction of Israeli hostages.

