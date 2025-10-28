Dancing in Bnei Brak After Release of Arrested Bobover Chassid

HAPPENING NOW: Dancing is currently taking place on Ezra Street in Bnei Brak to celebrate the release of a Bobover chassid who had been arrested in recent weeks by military police after returning to Israel from a visit to his Rebbe in the U.S.
