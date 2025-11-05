Governor Hochul, Sen. Sutton Respond to Swastika Attacks in Flatbush at Press Conference

🚨 FLATBUSH: NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Sam Sutton and other elected officials held a press conference on Ave J and East 14 moments ago in response to the shocking swastika graffiti attacks at Magen David Yeshiva and Washington Cemetery.
