Mass Brawl at Bnei Brak Wedding Injures 40

BREAKING: At least 40 people were injured Wednesday evening in a massive brawl that broke out at a wedding hall on Ezra Street in Bnei Brak. Emergency responders from United Hatzalah’s Central District are providing medical treatment at the scene.

Sources tell YWN that the non-Jewish waiters began fighting with guests at the wedding and they eventually sprayed tear gas at them.

A spokesperson for United Hatzalah – Central District said: “United Hatzalah medics are providing medical treatment to approximately 40 people injured in a mass brawl at a wedding hall on Ezra Street in Bnei Brak.