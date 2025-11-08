HY’D: Remains of Lior Rudaeff Returned to Israel

HY’D: The remains returned to Israel on Friday by the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terror groups were identified as belonging to Lior Rudaeff, H’yd, following forensic examinations.

Rudaeff was killed battling Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists at Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak during the October 7 massacre, and his body was abducted to Gaza.

Rudaeff, a member of the kibbutz’s emergency response team, went out on the morning of October 7 when he heard gunfire outside his home and engaged in a fierce battle against the terrorists.

He was 61 at the time of his death.