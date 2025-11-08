Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court Temporarily Pauses Order Requiring Full SNAP Payments

Supreme Court pauses order that Trump administration must pay full SNAP benefits

• The Supreme Court temporarily paused a federal judge’s order that the Trump administration must pay full SNAP benefits to 42 million Americans for November by the end of the day.

• The move came hours after the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied the administration’s emergency request to halt the order, which relates to food stamp benefits.

• Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed the appeals court to quickly issue a ruling on whether the administration deserved to have the order stayed further while the appeals court considers its legality.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hamas Claims It Found Remains Of Hadar Goldin In Rafah

Body Returned To Israel Identified As Lior Rudaeff, H’yd

Phone Belonging To Disgraced IDF Advocate General Found At Tel Aviv Beach

“Dripping with Hypocrisy”: NYC Councilman Felder BLASTS Gov. Hochul for Expressing Concern For Jews After Backing “Antisemite” Mayor-Elect

U.S. Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights After FAA Orders Reductions Amid Shutdown

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Fund November SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

Yad Vashem: 5 Million Holocaust Victims Identified After Decades of Research

KANYE WANTS MECHILA: Kanye West Meets Rabbi Pinto; Rapper Who Released “Heil Hitler” Song Blames His Antisemitism On Bipolar Disorder

Leaked DSA Demands Reveals Push to Turn NYC into an Anti-Israel Stronghold Under Socialist Mayor Mamdani

🚨 Kazakhstan Expected to Join Abraham Accords with Israel on Thursday Night