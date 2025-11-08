Supreme Court Temporarily Pauses Order Requiring Full SNAP Payments

Supreme Court pauses order that Trump administration must pay full SNAP benefits

• The Supreme Court temporarily paused a federal judge’s order that the Trump administration must pay full SNAP benefits to 42 million Americans for November by the end of the day.

• The move came hours after the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied the administration’s emergency request to halt the order, which relates to food stamp benefits.

• Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed the appeals court to quickly issue a ruling on whether the administration deserved to have the order stayed further while the appeals court considers its legality.