Former FBI Official: Bureau Missed Chances to Stop Trump Shooter

FBI MISSED CHANCES TO STOP TRUMP SHOOTER: According to the New York Post, former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker says the FBI missed several opportunities to stop Thomas Matthew Crooks before he attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

Swecker pointed to Crooks’ extremist social-media posts including threats of political violence and hateful rhetoric and said even a partial review should have flagged him.

He gave the Bureau a “C-” for its handling and said that under then-Director Christopher Wray, the FBI emphasized right-wing threats while downplaying others.

Swecker urged the FBI to release all files related to Crooks and said the case should be used as an educational tool on online radicalization and foreign exploitation.

