Trump Negotiates Taiwan-TSMC Deal to Expand U.S. Chip Production, Seek Tariff Relief

The Trump administration is negotiating a new arrangement with Taiwan, including chipmaker TSMC, aimed at boosting U.S. semiconductor production and expanding training programs for American workers, Reuters reports.

TSMC already has roughly $165 billion committed to its U.S. projects.

The additional investment Taiwan is preparing would be smaller than what other regional partners have pledged and would include support for U.S. science-park infrastructure.

In return, Taiwan is seeking relief from the 20 percent tariff currently applied to its exports.