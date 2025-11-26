IDF Deploys AI System Morpheus to Monitor Soldiers’ Social Media for Security Risks

The IDF has begun deploying an AI system called Morpheus to monitor soldiers’ public social-media posts and flag images revealing bases, weapons, or other sensitive locations. The military says it is already identifying thousands of violations.

The system was developed after years of leaks exploited by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian intelligence through open-source scans of soldiers’ photos.

Morpheus will cover about 170,000 active-duty soldiers with public accounts, after a pilot scanning 45,000 soldiers. The IDF admits the system is intrusive but says it’s needed to prevent further intelligence exposure.