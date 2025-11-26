Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Deploys AI System Morpheus to Monitor Soldiers’ Social Media for Security Risks

The IDF has begun deploying an AI system called Morpheus to monitor soldiers’ public social-media posts and flag images revealing bases, weapons, or other sensitive locations. The military says it is already identifying thousands of violations.

The system was developed after years of leaks exploited by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian intelligence through open-source scans of soldiers’ photos.

Morpheus will cover about 170,000 active-duty soldiers with public accounts, after a pilot scanning 45,000 soldiers. The IDF admits the system is intrusive but says it’s needed to prevent further intelligence exposure.

 

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”

Mothers’ Cries: “They Took My Son Handcuffed By His Hands & Feet, Like A Terrorist”

HEATED MEETING: Trump Presses, MBS Refuses Israel Deal Without Palestinian Statehood Plan

Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

“COMPLETELY MADE UP”: White House Rejects Report Claiming Trump May Remove FBI Director Kash Patel

“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist

Undercover Intelligence Officer Tied to October 7 Collapse Expelled From Mossad and IDF

President Trump Pardons Turkeys Gobble and Waddle, Quips That Biden’s Turkey Pardons Are Invalid Due To Autopen

Backtracking Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Vile Antisemitic Protest Outside Shul After Facing Fire