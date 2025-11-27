Advertise
Australia Labels Iran’s IRGC a State Sponsor of Terror After Attacks


AUSTRALIA DESIGNATES IRAN’S IRGC AS STATE-SPONSOR OF TERROR: Australia has formally designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism, after intelligence concluded the IRGC directed two antisemitic attacks in 2024 an arson attack on a kosher restaurant in Sydney and an attack targeting a synagogue in Melbourne.

Authorities determined that the IRGC coordinated the violence against these Jewish sites, leading to the decision to apply Australia’s terrorism framework to the group.

