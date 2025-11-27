Wizz Air to Open New Base at Ben Gurion by Spring

Wizz Air says it plans to open a base at Ben Gurion Airport, aiming for a March or April start.

• CEO József Váradi said the airline is committed to establishing a hub in Israel after meeting with Transportation Minister Miri Regev and ministry officials.

• Both sides will work through remaining technical, business, and regulatory issues over the next two months, targeting end of January to finalize discussions.

• Váradi said the airline wants to move quickly once issues are resolved, and Regev said more competition would help lower fares, increase seat availability, and improve service.