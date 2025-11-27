Advertise
Oregon AG Sues Trump Admin Over SNAP Cuts, Anti-Fraud Measures

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is suing the Trump administration over cuts to SNAP benefits for noncitizens and its intensified anti-fraud measures.

  1. If the state has so much compassion for illegals, why don’t they foot the bill themselves? It’s always easy to tell someone else what you believe is morally right, how about practice what you believe in.

