LAKEWOOD: Child Nearly Hit by Reckless Driver Caught on Video

👀 NEAR TRAGEDY IN LAKEWOOD: Surveillance footage captured the moment a child was nearly struck by a reckless driver earlier this week as he exited his school bus and crossed the road.

  1. thank god the child wasn’t hurt! and the driver of the car should never pass a school bus with the lights flashing. but someone should teach that child, and all children, how to look both ways and cross a street safely! it’s a LIFE-LONG skill.

