SHOCK: Historic Sadigua Beis Medrash in Chernivtsi Torched by Arsonist; Suspect Arrested

SHOCK: The Jewish community of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, was shaken Thursday evening after the famed Sadigua beis medrash, known as the “Kloiz Kadisha,” was set ablaze by a mentally unstable individual. The historic building — one of the most significant structures in the chasidic world — suffered heavy damage.

According to officials, the arsonist entered the Shul in the Sadygura suburb of Chernivtsi at a moment when the security guard briefly stepped away. Local police arrived swiftly and managed to apprehend the suspect. A preliminary investigation revealed that just one month ago he attempted to set fire to a local church.