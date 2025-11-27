Advertise
Al Jazeera–Qatar Conference Labels Oct. 7 Atrocities “False Israeli Reports”

Al JAZEERA–QATAR CONFERENCE DISMISSES OCT. 7 ATROCITIES AS “FALSE ISRAELI REPORTS”:
Qatar’s Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, together with Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, is hosting a two-day conference titled “International Media and the War on Gaza” on Nov. 29–30.

According to the official Al Jazeera write-up, organizers claim that Western media and some Arab outlets adopted the Israeli narrative, including what Al Jazeera describes as “false reports about burning children on October 7th.”

The conference materials frame Israel’s documented October 7th atrocities as part of a “manufactured Israeli discourse,” while promoting their own narrative as the corrective to global reporting.

This entire event speakers, themes, framing, and language is directly promoted by Al Jazeera and Qatari academic institutions.

